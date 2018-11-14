Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Purchases $217,572.48 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Charles M. Gillman purchased 67,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $217,572.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hill International Inc has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hill International by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 355,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hill International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 129,447 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill International by 69.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

