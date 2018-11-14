Hillenbrand (HI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. Sidoti cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 target price on Hillenbrand and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of HI opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

