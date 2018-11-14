HL Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 32,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Western Digital stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

