Hologic (HOLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hologic exited the fiscal 2018 on a mixed note with fourth-quarter earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Strong international performance and improvement in Surgical and Cynosure businesses are encouraging. Backed by a portfolio of differentiated products, the company’s Breast Health business has been going strong. We are upbeat about the company making the Open Access functionality available for its Panther Fusion system. Also, the receipt of CE Mark for its Panther FusionBordetella assay buoys optimism. Hologic has outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, tough year-ago comparison along with sluggish Diagnostics sales in the reported quarter hampered Hologic’s overall performance. Also, the blood screening divestiture is likely to impede growth.”

Get Hologic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,260,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,241,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,593,000 after buying an additional 535,745 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,025,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Hologic by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 716,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 426,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hologic by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 384,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,892,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 319,846 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.