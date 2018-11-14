Home Depot (HD) PT Set at $204.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 target price on Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.96.

Shares of HD opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot has a one year low of $163.15 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 214,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

