Honeywell International Inc. Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Honeywell International Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 147,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $144,788,000. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.41.

NYSE:EMR opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.40%.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

