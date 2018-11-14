Honeywell International Inc. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Honeywell International Inc. grew its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc. owned about 0.12% of Flex worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 116.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 109.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer bought 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/honeywell-international-inc-has-8-63-million-holdings-in-flex-ltd-flex.html.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.