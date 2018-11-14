Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Reduced by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $167.72. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup set a $186.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

