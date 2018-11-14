Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Director Scott G. Kunselman Purchases 7,000 Shares

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Director Scott G. Kunselman bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $18,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60. Horizon Global Corp has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. Horizon Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZN shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,194 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Horizon Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 87,207 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,230,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Horizon Global by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Global by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 371,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

