Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZNP. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

HZNP stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Horizon Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $204,319.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.