Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,252,849 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 36,511,173 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,926,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.8% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 87,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 475.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 115.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

HST stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst-short-interest-update.html.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.