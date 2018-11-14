Hostelworld Group (HSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $185.20

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185.20 ($2.42), with a volume of 122233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 422 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hostelworld Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, September 3rd.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

