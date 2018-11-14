Houston American Energy (HUSA) Announces Earnings Results

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

HUSA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,315. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

