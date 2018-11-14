Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Analysts

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold purchased 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Jr. Kunisch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,603 shares of company stock worth $184,837. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248,597 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 580,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $289.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

