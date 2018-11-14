HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 83.42% and a negative net margin of 74.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million.

HTGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 240,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,682. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

