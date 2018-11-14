Huncoin (HNC) Price Up 99.1% This Week

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Huncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huncoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huncoin has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00760023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001266 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001668 BTC.

About Huncoin

Huncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. The official website for Huncoin is huncoin.org. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin.

Buying and Selling Huncoin

Huncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.