Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.63 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 17,493 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $235,805.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,018.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $624,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5,991.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

