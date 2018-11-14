HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,710,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,326% from the previous session’s volume of 119,943 shares.The stock last traded at $37.69 and had previously closed at $32.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, MED assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter worth $1,009,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth $2,651,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

