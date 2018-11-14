Hyper Pay (HPY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $884.00

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Hyper Pay has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Pay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $884.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00147876 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00233445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.31 or 0.10434083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Hyper Pay Profile

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official message board is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1. Hyper Pay’s official website is hyperpay.tech. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.