I Minerals (IMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

I Minerals Inc (CVE:IMA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

About I Minerals (CVE:IMA)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops potassium-feldspar, quartz, halloysite, and kaolin and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

