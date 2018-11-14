IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 195.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 509,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 336,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global lowered shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ibm-retirement-fund-has-1-63-million-holdings-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.