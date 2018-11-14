IBM Retirement Fund Has $879,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $166.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

