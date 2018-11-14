IBM Retirement Fund Has $944,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,557,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,420,000 after purchasing an additional 221,487 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 208.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

