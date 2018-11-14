IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $5,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,292,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,813 shares of company stock worth $27,379,787. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $168.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.64, a PEG ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.25. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

