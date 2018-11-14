iCAD (ICAD) Issues Earnings Results

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 56.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.80. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iCAD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.43% of iCAD worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

