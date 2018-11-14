ICF International (ICFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI):

11/13/2018 – ICF International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICF International reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. ICF's strong international government business is attributable to improvement in its business development pipeline and win rates. Within the commercial business, marketing service is benefiting from increased focus on digital commerce and social media as well as loyalty marketing. Also, ICF’s commercial energy markets group looks well poised to benefit from advisory work connected to transformations in the utility industry and increase in mandated energy efficiency programs across the United States. Despite these positives, considerable variations in revenues and profit are expected from time to time. This is because a large portion of ICF’s business comes from commercial work, which is highly concentrated in cyclical industries. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

11/9/2018 – ICF International was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – ICF International was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – ICF International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2018 – ICF International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ICF International stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. ICF International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

