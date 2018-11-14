Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 188,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

