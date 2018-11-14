Immunomedics (IMMU) Shares Down 4.4%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 2,080,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,116,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMU. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 100.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4,518.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 152,941 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 200,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

