Imperial Brands (IMB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,217.33 ($42.04).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON:IMB opened at GBX 2,631 ($34.38) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($31.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.70).

In related news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,644 ($34.55) per share, with a total value of £5,949 ($7,773.42). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,586 ($33.79) per share, with a total value of £139,281.96 ($181,996.55).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.