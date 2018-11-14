Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Issues Earnings Results

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.57% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ IMMY traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 8,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,257. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Imprimis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,271.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $102,100. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 103,607 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

