Incyte Co. (INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.55. Incyte posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.02. Incyte has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.77 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,173.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,202,100. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,095,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,778,000 after acquiring an additional 613,119 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,615,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 330,895 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,808,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,870,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

