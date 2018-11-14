Independent Research Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (S92) a €20.00 Price Target

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

S92 stock opened at €18.12 ($21.07) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of €22.00 ($25.58) and a 1 year high of €56.90 ($66.16).

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Service, and Other segments.

