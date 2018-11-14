Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €23.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.71 ($28.73).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

ETR IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.