Information Services Group (III) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of III opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 88.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 267,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Information Services Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

