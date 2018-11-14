InfuSystem (INFU) Posts Earnings Results

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 9,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,969. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Scott Shuda bought 72,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $229,033.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $623,525 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 142.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 22.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.0% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 255,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

