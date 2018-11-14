Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Position Reduced by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 155.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,578.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 83,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ingersoll-rand-plc-ir-position-reduced-by-honeywell-international-inc.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.