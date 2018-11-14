Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.09. 235,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,628. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

