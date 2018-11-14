Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 0.75. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) Releases Earnings Results” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/innergex-renewable-energy-ingxf-releases-earnings-results.html.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.