Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.76 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.25 ($42.16).

Shares of IGY stock opened at €39.74 ($46.21) on Tuesday. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

