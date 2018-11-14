Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €38.40 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IGY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.25 ($42.16).

Shares of ETR IGY opened at €39.66 ($46.12) on Tuesday. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a one year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

