Insider Buying: CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) insider Rupinder (Rob) Singh Doman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,800.00.

TSE CWX opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

