Insider Buying: Centuria Capital Ltd (CNI) Insider Acquires 95,654 Shares of Stock

Centuria Capital Ltd (ASX:CNI) insider John Slater purchased 95,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$124,350.20 ($88,191.63).

Shares of CNI stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$1.30 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 220,932 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.01, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 10.89.

About Centuria Capital

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

