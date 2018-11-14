Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) CEO Buys 42,500 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $988,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $468.38 million, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.17. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $6,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

