Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (JMP) CEO Buys 12,376 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $60,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,803. JMP Group LLC has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). JMP Group had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. JMP Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JMP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (JMP) CEO Buys 12,376 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/insider-buying-jmp-group-llc-jmp-ceo-buys-12376-shares-of-stock.html.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.