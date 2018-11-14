Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) EVP Sells 12,898 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,823,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EL stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after buying an additional 66,818 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 166.4% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $211,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.77.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

