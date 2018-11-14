Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Director Sells 30,453 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $788,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Kent Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $16,233.57.

On Wednesday, October 10th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $946,783.77.

On Monday, October 1st, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $21,405.78.

On Wednesday, September 12th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,588.18.

On Wednesday, August 29th, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $20,484.00.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 753,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.08 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 924.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

