Insider Selling: Masco Corp (MAS) Insider Sells 12,900 Shares of Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $406,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,225.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 279,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,464. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,891,000 after acquiring an additional 501,978 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 3,816.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 699,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 681,761 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 711,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.95.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

