Insider Selling: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Insider Sells 141,127 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Steven C. Jones sold 141,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $2,351,175.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 681,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,487. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.67 and a beta of -0.01. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

