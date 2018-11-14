Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc (DATA) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $553,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,902,898.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tableau Software alerts:

On Friday, August 17th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 3,795 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $384,699.15.

Shares of NYSE:DATA opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the second quarter worth $4,468,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 56,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DATA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tableau Software from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Tableau Software from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/insider-selling-tableau-software-inc-data-evp-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.