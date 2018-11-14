Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $273,063.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.